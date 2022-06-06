Jun 6, 2022 - Economy & Business
World's largest test of four-day work week begins in U.K.
The world's largest trial of a four-day work week started in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Driving the news: In the six-month trial, more than 3,000 employees will work four days a week for the same pay.
- The trial is a collaboration between nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, the 4 Day Week Campaign and independent research organization Autonomy.
The big picture: Previously, the largest four-day work week trials were conducted in Iceland with 2,500 employees from 2015 to 2019, according to CNN.
- The trials found an increase in employee wellbeing without a drop in productivity, CNN reported.
Yes, but: The four-day work week remains far from becoming the norm.
- In January 2022, only 1,700 jobs for every one million posted on Indeed.com advertised a four-day work week.