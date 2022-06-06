World's largest test of four-day work week begins in U.K.

The world's largest trial of a four-day work week started in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Driving the news: In the six-month trial, more than 3,000 employees will work four days a week for the same pay.

The trial is a collaboration between nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, the 4 Day Week Campaign and independent research organization Autonomy.

The big picture: Previously, the largest four-day work week trials were conducted in Iceland with 2,500 employees from 2015 to 2019, according to CNN.

The trials found an increase in employee wellbeing without a drop in productivity, CNN reported.

Yes, but: The four-day work week remains far from becoming the norm.