Uvalde teacher "heartbroken" over incorrect statements about leaving door open
A teacher at Robb Elementary School is "heartbroken" after Texas officials made incorrect statements that she left a door propped open that allowed the Uvalde gunman to enter the school, her lawyer told ABC News on Thursday.
Driving the news: "It's traumatic for her when it's insinuated that she's involved, the door open," attorney Don Flanary, who represents the Robb Elementary School teacher, said. "She's heartbroken."
Details: Flanary said the teacher walked out to grab some food from a colleague outside. She saw the shooter crash his truck and exit the vehicle before entering the school.
- "She sees him throw a bag over the fence and he has the weapon, the gun, around his chest," Flanary told ABC News. "He hops the fence and starts running at her."
- The teacher then "immediately turns and she runs inside, kicks the rock out, slams the door," Flanary said.
- "She thought she was going to die herself. She was waiting for him to come in," Flanary said. "Obviously she's heartbroken with all the lives lost."
Flashback: Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a press conference that the shooter entered the school through a door propped open by a teacher, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
- But Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said Tuesday that investigators found the teacher had propped open the door before the shooter with a rock but removed it after hearing gunshots. The closed-door did not lock.
