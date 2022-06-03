Uvalde teacher "heartbroken" over incorrect statements about leaving door open

A teacher at Robb Elementary School is "heartbroken" after Texas officials made incorrect statements that she left a door propped open that allowed the Uvalde gunman to enter the school, her lawyer told ABC News on Thursday.

Driving the news: "It's traumatic for her when it's insinuated that she's involved, the door open," attorney Don Flanary, who represents the Robb Elementary School teacher, said. "She's heartbroken."

Details: Flanary said the teacher walked out to grab some food from a colleague outside. She saw the shooter crash his truck and exit the vehicle before entering the school.

"She sees him throw a bag over the fence and he has the weapon, the gun, around his chest," Flanary told ABC News. "He hops the fence and starts running at her."

The teacher then "immediately turns and she runs inside, kicks the rock out, slams the door," Flanary said.

"She thought she was going to die herself. She was waiting for him to come in," Flanary said. "Obviously she's heartbroken with all the lives lost."

Flashback: Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a press conference that the shooter entered the school through a door propped open by a teacher, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

But Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said Tuesday that investigators found the teacher had propped open the door before the shooter with a rock but removed it after hearing gunshots. The closed-door did not lock.

