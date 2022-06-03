More than 750 Tesla drivers have complained of unexpected braking

More than 750 Tesla drivers have complained about unexpected braking while operating the electric vehicles' partially automated driving systems.

Driving the news: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which investigated the electric vehicle manufacturer's driving features, revealed the figures Friday in an information request letter to Tesla, AP reports.

The big picture: NHTSA opened the investigation into unexpected braking while Tesla vehicles were in autopilot beginning in February after receiving 354 complaints.

The investigation spanned model years 2021 and 2022, comprising roughly 416,000 vehicles, per AP.

It was the third probe that NHTSA opened into Tesla's driving features during a six-month period.

What to watch: NHTSA asked the automaker to respond to questions for its brake activation probe by June 20, Reuters reports.

