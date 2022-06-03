Special Olympics drops COVID vaccine mandate after dispute with Florida
The Special Olympics said Friday it plans to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the 2022 USA Games after Florida threatened to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating state law.
Driving the news: “Delegates who were registered for the games but unable to participate due to the prior vaccine requirement, now have the option to attend,” the organization said in a statement.
Catch up quick: Florida's Department of Health said Thursday in a letter that it would fine Special Olympics International $27.5 million for the organization's vaccine requirement, alleging it violated state law. A copy of the letter was first reported by ABC News. Axios did not independently verify the letter.
- The letter reportedly said the vaccine mandate impacted 5,500 athletes looking to compete in the upcoming USA Games.
- The Florida Department of Health did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 signed an executive order banning "vaccine passports," which prevented businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, per the Orlando Sentinel.
DeSantis said at a press conference Friday that he supports the decision to reverse the mandate.
- “We don't think it's fair or just to be marginalizing some of these athletes based on a decision that has no bearing on their ability to compete with honor and integrity," he said.
- “And a lot of these special Olympians have also had Covid by now,” DeSantis said. “Most people have had it by now.”
What we're watching: The USA Games will begin Sunday, June 5, and run through June 12. The events will be hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.