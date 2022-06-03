Sony shows off multiple 2023 game releases in PlayStation showcase

Sony showed off some major games during a widely-viewed digital event yesterday, but only one of them will even come close to releasing during the 2022 holiday season.

Why it matters: The latter half of this year is looking unusually fallow for big game releases.

Driving the news: Sony’s half-hour showcase spotlighted four likely blockbusters:

Resident Evil 4 , a remake of Capcom’s iconic 2005 horror game, slated for PlayStation, Xbox and PC to release on March 24, 2023 .

, a remake of Capcom’s iconic 2005 horror game, slated for PlayStation, Xbox and PC to release on . Final Fantasy XVI , a new iteration of gaming’s top role-playing game series, announced only for PS5 for a summer 2023 release .

, a new iteration of gaming’s top role-playing game series, announced only for PS5 for a . Street Fighter 6 , a new installment of one of the top fighting game franchises, scheduled for a 2023 PlayStation, Xbox and PC release.

, a new installment of one of the top fighting game franchises, scheduled for a PlayStation, Xbox and PC release. The Callisto Protocol, a new sci-fi horror game from PUBG publisher Krafton, on track for PlayStation, Xbox and PC for a Dec. 2, 2022 release.

Smaller games Rollerdrome and Season got August and Fall 2022 dates, respectively.

Between the lines: Sony has a history of using events like this to promote games that are pretty far out.

Its June 2018 E3 showcase, for example, highlighted one late 2018 game (Marvel’s Spider-Man), one late 2019 game (Death Stranding) and two games that didn’t arrive until mid-2020 (The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima).

The big picture: When a platform-holder like Sony does a showcase, they’re trying to drive attention to their gaming ecosystem.

The intended vibe: all of this is available to you if you’re a PlayStation gamer and will hopefully excite you more than what Microsoft is about to show you at its Xbox event.

That’s why Sony (or Nintendo or Microsoft) doesn’t bother to mention that many of the third-party games they’re showing will also be released on rival platforms.

But a new message is also creeping in: some of this PlayStation awesomeness will come to you, even if you don’t have a PlayStation. Hence an announcement yesterday that PlayStation’s Spider-Man games, once exclusive to PS4/PS5 are coming to PC.

What’s next: When it comes to PlayStation, we still don’t know for sure if expected blockbuster God of War Ragnarok will make its 2022 release window.

