Jobs boom loses heat

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ultra high-pressure U.S. job market may finally be starting to release a little steam.

That's the key takeaway from new job numbers that show an extremely healthy labor market that nonetheless seems to be moving toward a less overheated state.

Driving the news: Employers added 390,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department said — the lowest job growth in a year. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, holding close to the lowest levels seen in the past half century.

Other details suggested a job market starting to come into balance. The number of adults in the labor force — either working or looking for work — rose by 330,000.

Wage growth, while still strong at 0.3% for the month, receded from its recent highs. Over the last year, average hourly earnings are up 5.2%, compared to 5.5% in April.

State of play: Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and in the Biden administration want to see a labor market that is still healthy but cools from its red-hot levels seen earlier in the year, which tend to fuel higher inflation.

"If average monthly job creation shifts in the next year from current levels of 500,000 to something closer to 150,000, it will be a sign that we are successfully moving into the next phase of recovery," President Biden wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week.

"This kind of job growth is consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy."

In that sense, the May numbers are what they hope to see — a gradual deceleration in the labor market, but not a sudden stop.

The bottom line: Policymakers are attempting a difficult, and potentially impossible, task in trying to cool off inflation pressures without a recession. But things went according to plan in May.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details.