EQT is buying vaccine transport giant Envirotainer

EQT agreed to buy Envirotainer, a Swedish medical freight provider, from fellow private equity firm Cinven, as first reported by the WSJ and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Envirotainer has been key to the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, saying it helped ship over 1 billion doses via its 6,500 temperature-controlled airfreight containers.

Details: Expect the deal to be announced early next week with a €2.8 billion value (including debt).

It also plays into EQT's sweet spot, given the private equity giant's past experience with freight logistics and healthcare.

The bottom line, per the WSJ: "Healthcare services are often perceived to be resilient to economic headwinds."