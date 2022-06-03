Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, ammunition

Julia Shapero
The United States Capitol Police seal appears on the side of a bus parked near the headquarters on February 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Capitol police arrested a man outside of the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning with a fake badge, body armor and ammunitions.

Driving the news: Retired New York police officer Jerome Felipe, 53, was arrested after officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition in his car, Capitol police said in a announced.

  • Felipe, who is from Flint, Michigan, also presented officers with a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL."
  • Officers did not find any real guns in Felipe's car.
  • USCP said they are currently investigating the reason Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

What's next: Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

The big picture: Capitol police have reported an increasing number of threats against lawmakers over the years.

Go deeper