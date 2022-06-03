Capitol police arrest man with fake badge, ammunition

Capitol police arrested a man outside of the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning with a fake badge, body armor and ammunitions.

Driving the news: Retired New York police officer Jerome Felipe, 53, was arrested after officers found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition in his car, Capitol police said in a announced.

Felipe, who is from Flint, Michigan, also presented officers with a fake badge that said "Department of the INTERPOL."

Officers did not find any real guns in Felipe's car.

USCP said they are currently investigating the reason Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

What's next: Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

The big picture: Capitol police have reported an increasing number of threats against lawmakers over the years.