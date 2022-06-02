Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano offered to sit for an interview with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot, according to AP.

Why it matters: Mastriano, who was outside U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was subpoenaed by the committee in February. The committee is seeking information for its related investigation into attempts to arrange “alternate electors” to cast votes for former President Trump.

Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator, has risen to prominence primarily by pushing baseless accusations of election fraud in 2020.

What they're saying: Mastriano's lawyer said Thursday that the candidate spoke with the FBI about Jan. 6 and told investigators that he did not know about a planned insurrection, according to AP.

“He previously was approached and sat for a voluntary interview with the FBI and told them the truth about everything that happened that day,” said, Timothy Parlatore, Mastriano's lawyer. "The FBI cleared him.”

The big picture: Trump-endorsed Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on May 17.

He will face off against Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, who ran for the nomination unopposed, in November.

Go deeper ... Scoop: Blockbuster witness for Jan. 6 hearings