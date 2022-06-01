Judge denies Sarah Palin's bid for new libel trial

A judge has denied Sarah Palin's bid for a new trial in the defamation case against the New York Times, according to a written decision filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff ruled that Palin failed to show “even a speck” of evidence needed to satisfy any burden of proof that the New York Times defamed her in 2017 regarding an op-ed piece which erroneously linked her political rhetoric to the shooting of Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Palin ultimately failed to prove the Times was publishing false information or that its editors recklessly disregarded evidence despite admitted missteps during the editorial process, according to the judge's decision.

Palin did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment regarding the judge's ruling on Monday evening.

What they're saying: “The striking thing about the trial here was that Palin, for all her earlier assertions, could not in the end introduce even a speck of such evidence,” Rakoff wrote in his decision.

“A mistake is not enough to win if it was not motivated by actual malice," he added.

"Here, Palin still cannot identify any affirmative evidence to support the essential element of actual malice. This absence is not a consequence of trial procedures, judicial bias, or adverse evidentiary rulings."

The big picture: In March, a federal judge in Manhattan dismissed Palin's defamation suit against the New York Times.

"When the media has already clobbered you, as bad as you can get clobbered, and the haters, you're not going to change their mind," Palin told Newsmax TV.

The New York Times had previously never lost a defamation suit on American soil.

Of note: In April, Palin announced she would run for Alaska's only congressional seat, following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young.