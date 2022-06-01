Support for same-sex marriage at record high, poll finds

Data: Gallup; Note: Data not available in 2005; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

71% of Americans say they support legal same-sex marriage, edging out the record 70% set in 2021, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Support for same-sex marriage is now 13 percentage points higher than when the Supreme Court gave it nationwide legal recognition in 2015. But the leaked draft ruling on abortion has ignited concern that the Supreme Court could look to strike down same-sex marriage if the court discards the legal precedent of Roe v. Wade.

Details: National support for same-sex marriage has steadily risen among most of the U.S. population.

Americans who say they attend church every week are the primary demographic with a majority opposing gay marriage, with 40% in favor and 58% against.

Other traditionally resistant subgroups, including adults aged 65 and older, Protestants and Republicans, have become mostly supportive of gay marriage in recent years.

The bottom line: If the Supreme Court overturns its 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, it would be "moving in opposition to a public opinion trend that has shown increasing support," Gallup notes.