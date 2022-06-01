Insurers often opt out of paying for obesity drugs

A new crop of drugs received FDA approval to help fight obesity, but often insurers are refusing to cover the prescription medications, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Obesity affects more than 40% of Americans and is linked to a larger number of chronic diseases that erode individuals' quality of life and drive up health care costs.

The problem took on more urgency during the pandemic as COVID, on top of pre-existing conditions, made many Americans more vulnerable to serious illness and death.

What's happening: Insurers often categorize evidence-based obesity care such as obesity drugs and behavioral therapy as "vanity" care that falls beyond their coverage rules.

But studies have shown that drugs can help a person with obesity lose up to 15% of their body weight compared to 5% seen with diet and exercise changes alone.

The intrigue: Doctors sometimes prescribe the drugs for diabetes in an attempt to get coverage, per the Times.

What they're saying: "Access to medicines for the treatment of obesity is dismal in this country," said Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.