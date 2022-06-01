Insurers often opt out of paying for obesity drugs
A new crop of drugs received FDA approval to help fight obesity, but often insurers are refusing to cover the prescription medications, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Obesity affects more than 40% of Americans and is linked to a larger number of chronic diseases that erode individuals' quality of life and drive up health care costs.
- The problem took on more urgency during the pandemic as COVID, on top of pre-existing conditions, made many Americans more vulnerable to serious illness and death.
What's happening: Insurers often categorize evidence-based obesity care such as obesity drugs and behavioral therapy as "vanity" care that falls beyond their coverage rules.
- But studies have shown that drugs can help a person with obesity lose up to 15% of their body weight compared to 5% seen with diet and exercise changes alone.
The intrigue: Doctors sometimes prescribe the drugs for diabetes in an attempt to get coverage, per the Times.
What they're saying: "Access to medicines for the treatment of obesity is dismal in this country," said Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.