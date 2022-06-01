FBI director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that hackers "sponsored by the Iranian government" were behind a thwarted cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital last year.

State of play: Wray said the FBI managed to block the alleged attack last summer, which he called "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've seen."

"Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids who depended on it," Wray said, adding that the bureau has been working closely with the hospital since a 2014 cyberattack.

He did not specify what the hackers' goal was.

What he's saying: "Unfortunately, hospitals these days and a lot of other providers of critical infrastructure have even more to worry about than Iranian government hackers," Wray said.

"If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction, or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that's really going to hurt, and that's why we've increasingly seen cybercriminals using ransomware against U.S. critical infrastructures," he added.

"In fact, in 2021, we saw ransomware incidents against 14 of the 16 U.S.critical infrastructure sectors, including health care. ... Ransomware gangs love to go after things that we can't do without."

The big picture: The FBI director cited the attempted attack as an example of ongoing threats from countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The FBI has been "racing" to warn potential targets on actions taken by hackers, particularly from Russia, Wray said.

Wray added that the Chinese government is a "prolific and effective cyber espionage threat" to the U.S.

