There appears to be one route to public markets that will slow down crypto: merging with SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies.

Why it matters: The extra time being seen in regulatory reviews for crypto SPAC deals coincides with heightened regulatory scrutiny for those go-public vehicles, as well as for the crypto sector at large.

By the numbers: A review of closed SPAC deals from April 2021 to April 2022 shows that the three in the crypto sector took more than 7 months to close, compared to an overall average of 5.6 months for all SPAC deals during that period.

Meanwhile, three other crypto firms have been waiting for about double the overall average time for the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Commission: Israeli-trading platform operator eToro; stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial; and crypto exchange Bullish.

Technically, the clock reset for Circle because it announced a new deal in February at a higher valuation, albeit with the same SPAC.

Driving the news: Bullish on Tuesday submitted its sixth amended filing since its November 1 proxy, which still contains no record or vote date. The appearance of those dates in filings signals that the deal is getting closer to the finish line.

The record date tells you who can vote (shareholders) and a vote date tells you when.

Bullish did not respond to queries about its regulatory review in time for publication.

Separately, media company Forbes just scrapped its plans to go public with a SPAC. Recall that the deal came with a $200 million investment from crypto exchange Binance.

Details: Bullish is a subsidiary Block.one, the blockchain company behind the infamous EOS ICO and protocol.

The exchange first rolled out in November to select institutions offering trading in bitcoin, ether, EOS tokens and USD coins.

Its liquidity pools allows customers on its platform to share in fees generated by the exchange from trading and lending via automated market-making and "safe" margin lending, according to Bullish.

Bullish Exchange does not provide services in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Israel and Russia at the moment.

Flashback: When Bullish announced its SPAC deal with Far Peak Acquisition Corp. in July 2021, it was just a blueprint of an exchange with a star-studded cast of Wall Street's who's who.

The SPAC's CEO and to-be CEO of post-deal Bullish is Tom Farley, who once was the president of the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors disclosed at that time included BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager and Michael Novogratz' Galaxy Digital.

Our thought bubble: The deals that make it through the SEC might say something about the regulator's level of comfort with a specific type of crypto company. Example, the controversial payment-for-order-flow practice under review.