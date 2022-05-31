Don't roll the credits quite yet — movie theaters haven't reached the end. The blockbuster opening for "Top Gun: Maverick" during Memorial Day Weekend signals that there's still hope for movie theaters like AMC and Cinemark.

Why it matters: The filmgoing experience was looking so dire for a while during the pandemic that AMC warned it might go out of business and, later on, went so far as investing in a gold mine to diversify its operations.

Now it looks like the industry's core business — selling movie tickets — doesn't need to strike gold to survive.

Driving the news: "Top Gun: Maverick" fetched $156 million at the domestic box office as of Monday morning, per Comscore, and $252.7 million worldwide, per Paramount, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

"It’s a very momentum-building weekend for theaters after two summers that almost didn’t exist," Comscore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian tells Axios.

Worth noting: We've had other blockbusters during the pandemic, but virtually all of them were superhero films, featuring the likes of Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow and Batman.

Tom Cruise was proven right that moviegoers will still come out for big-spectacle films without superhero connections.

"You DON'T have to be a Marvel/Disney production to pack seats," Axios cinephile Javier E. David offers.

Yes, but: The box office is still down 40% year-to-date compared with 2019.

Of note: Older audiences packed the seats to see Cruise and company zipping through the air at breakneck speeds.

About 55% of moviegoers were 35 years or older, according to Variety.

"This movie was able to bring back more mature moviegoers," many of whom had shunned theaters during the pandemic until now, Dergarabedian says.

Be smart: Streaming services aren't going anywhere, but they can't offer the same type of escapist experience that theaters can offer — especially after two years of feeling cooped up.

"That pure escapism is what movie theaters have always been about. It’s an unplugged experience," Dergarabedian says.

What we're watching: Whether movie theaters can keep the momentum going with upcoming summer flicks like "Jurassic World: Dominion" and Pixar's "Lightyear."