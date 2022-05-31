Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that the U.S. National Guard is planning on "cooperation" with the island's military, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: "As a result, the U.S. Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the U.S. National Guard and Taiwan's defense forces," Tsai said, without giving details.

"We look forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-U.S. cooperation on matters of regional security," she added, per Reuters.

State of play: A U.S. delegation led by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is meeting in Taipei with Taiwan officials this week on an unannounced visit.

Tsai, who met with Duckworth in Taipei, said that the Democratic senator was one of the strongest supporters of the Taiwan Partnership Act, which was introduced last year with bipartisan support in the Senate but hasn't received a committee vote.

The National Security Council and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: President Biden during a trip to Japan earlier this month angered China's government by saying American troops would defend Taiwan if Chinese forces attacked.

China has been increasing its military activities near Taiwan in recent weeks.

What they're saying: Duckworth, in a meeting with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chan,g said that she brought the director of the U.S. National Guard's State Partnership Program, "which will be working with you on setting up your all-out defense," per Reuters.

