Supreme Court blocks Texas' controversial social media law

The Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to block Texas' social media censorship law, a major boon for tech companies who have been fighting against content moderation laws that would fundamentally change how they do business.

Why it matters: Conservative states have launched a legal war on social media companies in an effort to stem what they see as a wave of censorship, but this decision, like other recent rulings, suggests they face an uphill climb in court.

What's happening: The Supreme Court's decision means that Texas can't enforce a new law that would allow Texans and the state's attorney general to sue tech giants like Meta and YouTube over their content moderation policies.

The court's order isn't a final ruling on the merits of Texas' law, but when the courts freeze a particular law or policy, it's often a sign the measure faces a difficult road on the merits.

It comes just a few days after a federal appeals court ruled against a similar law in Florida.

Catch up quick: Texas passed its law last September, and opponents immediately challenged it in federal court, winning an injunction suspending it from going into effect.

But earlier this month, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law could go into effect immediately.

Opponents appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court and won.

Details: Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts voted to reinstate the lower court's injunction and block the law from taking effect.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted against doing so.

Alito wrote a dissent, arguing, "It is not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies."

What's next: The case returns to district court, where arguments on both sides will be made on the merits.