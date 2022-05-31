A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11 and a half years in prison in the second war crimes trial of the war, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov pleaded guilty last week. "The guilt of Bobikin and Ivanov has been proved in full," Judge Evhen Bolybok said during the sentencing.

State of play: Bobikin and Ivanov acknowledged last week that they were involved in shelling targets in the Kharkiv region, destroying an educational establishment in the town of Derhachi.

Ukrainian prosecutors had asked for the two captured soldiers to be jailed for 12 years.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, was sentenced to life in prison this month for committing war crimes during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

