Mexico bans sales of e-cigarettes

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) on Tuesday signed a decree outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: The Mexican government has been pushing an anti-vaping policy, which includes a full ban of imports of e-cigarette devices, per AP.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during AMLO's daily press briefing and on World No Tobacco Day, an annual celebration to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco, per the WHO.

Yes, but: Despite Tuesday's decree, many Mexicans still import or buy vaping cartridges and fluid online or "under the table," per AP.

The big picture: Mexico's president in 2020 signed an executive order that banned the importation of electronic cigarettes.