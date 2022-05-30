A man who dressed as a woman in a wheelchair smeared the glass protecting Mona Lisa with cake at the Louvre Sunday, the Associated Press reports, while imploring people to "think of the earth."

Driving the news: The Louvre confirmed to Axios that an individual threw "a pastry that he had hidden" at the window of the Mona Lisa after the museum "applied its usual procedures for people with reduced mobility, allowing them to admire this major work."

Video footage captured at the historic museum showed the young man, who wore a wig and lipstick, jump out of a wheelchair and "smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere before being tackled by security," wrote one user who posted the video. Leonardo da Vinci's famed painting was left unharmed, the Louvre said.

The perpetrator was escorted out of the museum by security, the Louvre said.

“Think of the Earth," he shouted in French, per AP. "There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

What they're saying: "The museum salutes the professionalism of its agents who reacted immediately during this incident. It also recalls that monitoring national collections is at the heart of their missions," Marion Benaiteau, communications officer for the Louvre, told Axios in a translated email.

Flashback: The Mona Lisa painting has been tampered with before. It was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, CNN reports.