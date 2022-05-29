Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, as Russian forces continued their bombardment of eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: It was Zelensky's first official appearance outside of the Kyiv region since the war began in February.

Driving the news: Zelensky visited with troops on the frontlines and inspected the destruction of buildings during his visit, according to press releases from his office.

"I want to thank each of you for your service," Zelensky said to service members, according to a press release. "You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine's independence."

The big picture: Thirty-one percent of the Kharkiv region is occupied by Russians, while 5% has been taken back by Ukraine after having previously been occupied, per a release.