Ten people were injured just after midnight Sunday morning after rumors of an active shooter led to a stampede at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The panic is a sign of a nation on edge after several deadly mass shootings in May.

The backdrop: Barely over a week after a racially motivated gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York., an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two adults.

Driving the news: A loud disturbance after a boxing match at Barclays Center late Saturday night caused people to start running and led to rumors of an active shooting, the NYPD told WashPost.