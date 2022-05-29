20 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Panic at Barclays Center sign of nation on edge after shootings
Ten people were injured just after midnight Sunday morning after rumors of an active shooter led to a stampede at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: The panic is a sign of a nation on edge after several deadly mass shootings in May.
The backdrop: Barely over a week after a racially motivated gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York., an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two adults.
Driving the news: A loud disturbance after a boxing match at Barclays Center late Saturday night caused people to start running and led to rumors of an active shooting, the NYPD told WashPost.
- Panic over the false reports of an active shooter led to the crowd surge that caused minor injuries to 10 people, who were treated at nearby hospitals.
- "After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired," an NYPD precinct account tweeted on Sunday.