March for Our Lives plans nationwide protests 4 years after Parkland shooting

March for Our Lives, the student-led gun control advocacy group, is planning nationwide protests in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, according to its website.

Driving the news: The protests will take place some four years after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, during which a gunman killed 17 people. That shooting led to the group's founding and preceded the organization holding one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history.

Details: The organization is planning a march in D.C. for June 11, with other actions planned in cities around the country.

"In 2018 you marched with us to end gun violence. 4 years later, we're marching again," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Go deeper: The deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history