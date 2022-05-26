Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Wednesday pushed back against a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee, challenging its "constitutionality and validity" in a letter to the panel that he tweeted out.

Driving the news: Jordan in the letter listed demands for the panel to meet before he'd engage with it, including giving him the materials it plans to question him with ahead of time, along with all the documents the committee has that reference him.

He also asked for the House committee to explain its legal authority for issuing the subpoena.

The big picture: Jordan was subpoenaed at the same time as House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and three other Republican lawmakers: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, per CNBC.

Flashback: The panel back in December 2021 asked Jordan to meet to discuss his communications with former President Trump about the attack at the Capitol, Axios' Andrew Solender reported.

Jordan, a harsh critic of the committee, told "Fox News Primetime" at the time that he had concerns about the committee.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.