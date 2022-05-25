Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton wins Texas GOP primary for attorney general
Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fended off a challenge from George P. Bush, the scion of the famed political family, in the race for the Republican nomination for attorney general, per the AP.
Why it matters: By proxy, Paxton's victory is another win for former President Trump, who returned the attorney general's loyalty with a much-coveted endorsement.
- Paxton remains under indictment for securities fraud and is facing a federal corruption investigation.
- Still: Paxton cemented Trump's patronage after filing a lawsuit in 2020 challenging the election results — and appearing at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally. He was also named as national co-chair of Lawyers for Trump in 2020.
Bush's defeat shows how much the family’s potency has diminished in today's GOP.
- Trump handily defeated George P. Bush's father, Jeb, in the 2016 Republican primary, insulting him along the way.
- Even so, George P., the Texas land commissioner, had unsuccessfully courted Trump's endorsement heading into the attorney general race.
What they're saying: "We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas," Bush said in a statement, conceding the race.
Between the lines: Even with his considerable baggage, Paxton is the odds-on favorite to win re-election in November.
- No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994.
Yes, but: If that FBI investigation leads to further charges against Paxton in the coming months, all bets are off.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details.