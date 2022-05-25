Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton wins Texas GOP primary for attorney general

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fended off a challenge from George P. Bush, the scion of the famed political family, in the race for the Republican nomination for attorney general, per the AP.

Why it matters: By proxy, Paxton's victory is another win for former President Trump, who returned the attorney general's loyalty with a much-coveted endorsement.

Paxton remains under indictment for securities fraud and is facing a federal corruption investigation.

Still: Paxton cemented Trump's patronage after filing a lawsuit in 2020 challenging the election results — and appearing at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally. He was also named as national co-chair of Lawyers for Trump in 2020.

Bush's defeat shows how much the family’s potency has diminished in today's GOP.

Trump handily defeated George P. Bush's father, Jeb, in the 2016 Republican primary, insulting him along the way.

Even so, George P., the Texas land commissioner, had unsuccessfully courted Trump's endorsement heading into the attorney general race.

What they're saying: "We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas," Bush said in a statement, conceding the race.

Between the lines: Even with his considerable baggage, Paxton is the odds-on favorite to win re-election in November.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994.

Yes, but: If that FBI investigation leads to further charges against Paxton in the coming months, all bets are off.

