Fintech unicorn Bolt starts layoffs

One-click checkout company Bolt Financial on Wednesday announced layoffs, just months after raising $355 million in new venture capital funding at nearly an $11 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Tech startup jobs aren't being protected by strong balance sheets, with Bolt just the latest in a spate of recent "unicorn" cuts.

Behind the scenes: Bolt recently made a controversial decision to offer loans to employees who wanted to buy their vested stock options, with founder and executive chairman Ryan Breslow recently telling Axios that there was wide adoption.

If Bolt were to liquidate those shares at a lower price than what employees paid, such as via an IPO or acquisition, then loan-holders could owe the company money. It's worth emphasizing, however, that employee shares are usually priced lower than venture capital prices, meaning the loans aren't tied to the $11 billion (let alone the $14 billion that Bolt floated as a possible follow-on investment.)

A company spokesperson hasn't yet responded to a request for information about how those loans will be treated for laid-off employees.

Bolt also was recently sued by Authentic Brands Group, whose brands include Forever 21 and Lucky, for breach of contract.

Big picture: Fast, a Bolt rival valued by VCs at over $500 million, last month shut down, costing 450 people their jobs.

