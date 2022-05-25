3 hours ago - Health
1 in 5 coronavirus infections may become long COVID
Roughly one in five adults younger than 65 — and one in four seniors — will go on to develop another health condition that might be attributable to previous COVID-19 exposure, new CDC data shows.
Why it matters: The data quantifies just how prevalent COVID aftereffects may be in the general population.
- Those conditions include kidney failure, skeletomuscular conditions, and blood clots and other vascular issues.
Zoom in: The study analyzed more than 353,000 de-identified electronic health records from the Cerner Real-World database between March 2020 to November 2021.
- Researchers found those who've recovered from a COVID-19 infection have twice the risk for developing pulmonary embolism or respiratory conditions.
- Patients 65 and older in the study were at increased risk for neurologic conditions and four of five mental health conditions.