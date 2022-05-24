Sweden recommends 5th shot for people at risk of severe COVID

Sweden is recommending a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for people with an increased risk of severe illness, including anyone who's pregnant or over 65, health authorities said Tuesday.

The big picture: Sweden, which has taken a more relaxed approach to the pandemic, with the government holding out on requiring masks and keeping schools, restaurants and bars open, is believed to be the first country to recommend a fifth COVID shot.

What they're saying: "The vaccine is our strongest tool for preventing serious illness and death," Swedish Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said during a press briefing on Tuesday, AP reports.

"The pandemic is not over," Hallengren added.

Details: Sweden's public health agency said the fifth booster dose will be available beginning Sept. 1, which is aimed at preparing the country "for an increased spread during the upcoming autumn and winter season."

Adults under 65 will also be allowed to receive a fourth booster, but it won't be required.

