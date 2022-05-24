Herschel Walker wins Georgia's GOP nomination for Senate

Herschel Walker has won Georgia's Republican Senate primary and will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, the AP reported.

Why it matters: Republicans view Warnock's seat as a top pick-up opportunity to help take control of the upper chamber. Public polling has shown the November matchup to be extremely close.

The big picture: While Walker has received strong backing from former president Donald Trump, Walker also enjoys near-hero status among Georgia football fans for leading the University of Georgia to a national championship win in 1980.

The intrigue: He won the primary despite criticism from his Republican opponents about past domestic abuse allegations and a scrutinized business history.

One opponent, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he would not support Walker as the nominee.

Catch up quick: Walker has been able to float above the fray dividing Republican politics these days, earning the support of both Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

What's next: Walker heads into the general election with more than $7 million cash on hand. But Warnock's campaign has reported a whopping $23 million.