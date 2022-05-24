10 hours ago - Technology
SpaceX executive defends Elon Musk against sexual misconduct allegations
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk after Business Insider reported last week that SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire, CNBC reports.
Driving the news: Insider reported a SpaceX flight attendant had alleged sexual misconduct against Musk, including that he exposed his erect penis to her and touched her inappropriately while aboard a private flight in 2016. SpaceX later settled with her for $250,000 in a deal also barred her from discussing the payment or disclosing any information about Musk, according to Insider.
- Musk, who is in the middle of acquiring Twitter, called the claims "utterly untrue."
What she's saying: In an email to SpaceX employees last week, Shotwell said that SpaceX has "ZERO tolerance" for harassment before defending Musk.
- "Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations."
- She also said the company's HR team investigates all claims and takes disciplinary action when warranted.
- A spokesperson for SpaceX did not immediately return a request for comment.