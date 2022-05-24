Skip to main content
10 hours ago - Technology

SpaceX executive defends Elon Musk against sexual misconduct allegations

Shawna Chen
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk after Business Insider reported last week that SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire, CNBC reports.

Driving the news: Insider reported a SpaceX flight attendant had alleged sexual misconduct against Musk, including that he exposed his erect penis to her and touched her inappropriately while aboard a private flight in 2016. SpaceX later settled with her for $250,000 in a deal also barred her from discussing the payment or disclosing any information about Musk, according to Insider.

What she's saying: In an email to SpaceX employees last week, Shotwell said that SpaceX has "ZERO tolerance" for harassment before defending Musk.

  • "Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations."
  • She also said the company's HR team investigates all claims and takes disciplinary action when warranted.
  • A spokesperson for SpaceX did not immediately return a request for comment.
