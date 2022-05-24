SpaceX executive defends Elon Musk against sexual misconduct allegations

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk after Business Insider reported last week that SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire, CNBC reports.

Driving the news: Insider reported a SpaceX flight attendant had alleged sexual misconduct against Musk, including that he exposed his erect penis to her and touched her inappropriately while aboard a private flight in 2016. SpaceX later settled with her for $250,000 in a deal also barred her from discussing the payment or disclosing any information about Musk, according to Insider.

Musk, who is in the middle of acquiring Twitter, called the claims "utterly untrue."

What she's saying: In an email to SpaceX employees last week, Shotwell said that SpaceX has "ZERO tolerance" for harassment before defending Musk.