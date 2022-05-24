A new direct air capture coalition is launching Tuesday that aims to be a convener for the players in this growing field. It includes a slew of private companies, such as Climeworks, as well as nonprofits, universities and philanthropies.

Why it matters: Until now, it has been left to individual players in the nascent air capture space to explain what it is and set goals.

Context: Climate scientists say that scaling carbon dioxide removal technologies, such as direct air capture, is needed for the world to decarbonize hard to abate sectors and reach net-zero emissions. This is a daunting task.

The big picture: The coalition will have a global focus and seeks to include nongovernmental (NGO) and civil society groups that have concerns about equity and sustainability, co-founder and board member Nicholas Eisenberger told Axios in an interview.

The coalition has no plans to lobby governments, he said. Eisenberger is president of Global Thermostat, a direct air capture company that is a coalition member.

What's next: The group plans on holding a summit during the next year to produce a roadmap for the direct air capture industry through 2030.

“We really think what we bring to the table is that unique front line perspective from these different stakeholders who are working on it,” Eisenberger said.

Of note: The group already has an Africa-based adviser, James Mwangi, who is the executive director of the Dalberg Group.