13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Latest borrower squeeze: Credit card rates climb

Courtenay Brown
Data: Bankrate; Chart: Axios Visuals
It's not just the cost of borrowing to buy a home that's getting more expensive. Pricier credit card debt is also putting a squeeze on consumers who are relying more on plastic amid the worst inflation shock in decades.

Why it matters: For those carrying a balance, that debt is expected to get even costlier to pay off, as the Federal Reserve continues an aggressive interest rate hike campaign to tamp down red-hot price growth.

"The prime rate may end the year at 6%. Add in credit card companies' average margin and that could push the average credit card rate a little over 19% — the highest we have on record," says Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

  • Credit card rates — unlike mortgage rates — move with a lag in response to Fed policy.

By the numbers: Consumers have opened a record number of new credit card accounts so far this year — 11.5 million, according to Equifax.

The bottom line: Amid the booming job market, delinquency rates remain at rock-bottom levels, though there's been a slight uptick in borrowers with lower credit scores starting to fall behind on payments.

