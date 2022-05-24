Central-bank issued digital currency experiments outside of the U.S. are making small steps forward amid heightened scrutiny of private-sector stablecoins.

Why it matters: Governments are keen on the potential for faster, more efficient payment options between countries with digital currencies, but want to preserve monetary and financial stability.

So-called CBDCs are government-backed digital currencies for consumer and business use, whereas stablecoins are cryptocurrency designed to be pegged to state-issued money like the U.S. dollar or the UK pound.

State of play: Nine out of 10 central banks are exploring CBDC issuance, according to a survey last year of more than 80 central banks by the Bank for International Settlements. And CBDCs have seen small advances in projects outside of the U.S.

People's Bank of China last month said it would expand the pilot of its digital currency called "e-CNY" to more cities.

A decades-old Belgian bank messaging system is teaming up with a French IT company to experiment with cross-border payments.

Bahamanians can reportedly use facial recognition software to authorize mobile payments with their CBDC Sand Dollar.

Meanwhile, Norway partnered with upstart Nahmii to develop a prototype for experimental testing of its CBDC using a private enterprise Ethereum blockchain.

Norges Bank chose the Ethereum blockchain because of it being open source. “The plan is to make the code public, which easily avails it for collaboration and a basis for a technical sandbox,” a spokesperson tells Axios.

The U.S. is the "furthest behind" such efforts compared among the four largest central banks, according to the Atlantic Council, a think tank which has been tracking CBDCs.

The Biden administration's executive order on digital assets at least asks for consideration of the pros and cos on CBDCs (more below).

The intrigue: Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services last week sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, questioning whether the benefits of a CBDC "outweigh the risk to commercial banks, the existing payments system, and consumers."

They also question the idea put forth in the Fed's initial discussion paper that a CBDC would foster greater financial inclusion.

Reality check: CBDCs right now are more theoretical and IRL may not be all that useful for regular folks to start.

For example, Bahamian CDBC was introduced in October 2020, but the Sand Dollar makes up less than 0.1% of currency in circulation there, the IMF said in a recently published report.

Separately, crypto natives poo-poo CBDCs and don't consider them cryptocurrency (they don't even have to make use of blockchain!).

The very premise of centralized authority behind a digital asset flies counter to industry ideology of disrupting traditional financial systems.

Privacy is another major issue.

💭 Crystal's thought bubble: Private-sector stablecoins will likely get regulated before the Fed makes moves on CBDCs.