Advent International raises $25 billion buyout fund

Advent International raised $25 billion for its 10th flagship private equity fund.

Why it matters: This is the largest fund in Advent's 38-year history, and its timing gives the Boston-based firm tons of runway without having to worry about the denominator effect.

What they're saying: In a conversation earlier this morning, Advent managing partners David Mussafer and James Brocklebank seemed to channel the "heads we win, tails we win" nature of private equity.