Zelensky calls it "very difficult" to arrange meeting with Putin

Arranging for high level peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is becoming "more and more difficult" as the war goes on, Ukrainian President Zelensky told Axios' Jonathan Swan during an interview on Monday.

What they're saying: "It is difficult because there is the line that can hardly be crossed, after Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol and other towns and cities," Zelensky said of the Russian invasion.

"I think it will be more difficult to arrange any kind of meeting at the presidential level between the two countries, for the two countries," Zelensky said of a meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Unfortunately, it's very difficult. It's very hard. Nevertheless, we have to try to put an end to this war."

"We have no way out of this situation," he added.

