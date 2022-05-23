Skip to main content
Starbucks closes its 130 Russian stores amid war in Ukraine

Ivana Saric
Moscow starbucks
A closed Starbucks at the Afimall City shopping mall on March 26 in Moscow. Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Starbucks announced Monday that it will permanently close its stores in Russia, putting an end to its 15 years of operation in the country.

Why it matters: Like other international companies, Starbucks suspended its operations in Russia in March, during the early days of Russia's invasion.

  • The announcement comes a week after McDonald's said it would exit the country.

The big picture: "Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market," the company said in a press release.

  • Starbucks added that it will continue to pay its 2,000 employees in Russia for six months and will help them transition to new jobs.
  • The coffee giant has 130 stores in the country.
