Starbucks announced Monday that it will permanently close its stores in Russia, putting an end to its 15 years of operation in the country.

Why it matters: Like other international companies, Starbucks suspended its operations in Russia in March, during the early days of Russia's invasion.

The announcement comes a week after McDonald's said it would exit the country.

The big picture: "Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market," the company said in a press release.