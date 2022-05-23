CDC to release some Jynneos vaccines for monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday officials are in the process of releasing some Jynneos vaccines to help prevent monkeypox, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Monkeybox is not likely to cause a global pandemic like COVID did, but confirmed cases in at least 12 countries have spurred concern about the spread of infections.

Monkeypox can be transmitted by droplets and via close contact with infected skin lesions or contaminated materials.

Details: The U.S. has over 1,000 Jynneos doses in its national stockpile, CDC officials said Monday.

Rollout is expected to ramp up quickly in the coming weeks, per Reuters.

Jynneos is licensed in the United States to prevent monkeypox and smallpox.

The big picture: There are currently no specific treatments available for monkeypox, according to the CDC.

