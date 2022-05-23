13 hours ago - Health
Dallas hospital can continue treating new adolescent trans patients, judge rules
Doctors at Children's Medical Center Dallas will be allowed to intake and treat transgender youth who seek gender-affirming care for at least another year after a county judge granted a temporary injunction on Monday, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Why it matters: The move comes after the hospital decided to stop providing certain medical treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, to new trans patients. Texas has implemented several anti-trans policies in the past year, including one that allows the state to investigate parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their trans kids.
- Ximena Lopez, the doctor who led the program for trans youth, had requested the injunction in a bid to restore treatments amid the larger court battle over whether to end the policy for good.
- The injunction will remain in place until the court holds a trial to hear arguments for and against the program. The trial is currently slated for April 18, 2023.