Polish president pushes back against territorial concessions for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda pushed back against "worrying voices" who believe that Ukraine should agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war during an address to the Ukrainian parliament Sunday, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: Duda's speech, which earned a standing ovation, is the first in-person address to the Ukrainian parliament by a foreign leader since the start of the invasion, per Politico.

What they're saying: "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future," Duda said.

Duda added that it is incumbent on the international community to call for Russia's full withdrawal from Ukraine, and that conceding any territory would be a "huge blow" to the West, per Reuters.

The big picture: Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire or territorial concessions during an interview with Reuters on Saturday, arguing that such a move would only embolden Russia.