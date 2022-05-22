The first shipment of Nestlé baby formula delivered to the U.S. to help alleviate the critical shortage arrived in Indiana on Sunday.

Why it matters: National Economic Council director Brian Deese told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday the shipment will account for 15% of the need for specialty medical grade formula. More flights are coming to ease the shortage, Deese said.

The big picture: The imports from Europe, dubbed "Operation Fly Formula" are the latest effort to ease a shortage that has caused panic among millions of parents and caregivers.

In total, the shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of baby formula into the U.S. market.

The three formulas chosen are hypoallergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, per the fact sheet.

Zoom in: The shipment that landed Sunday consists of 132 pallets of Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula. A follow-up shipment of 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula is expected "in the coming days," per a Nestlé fact sheet.

What they're saying: "Our first Operation Fly Formula shipment lands in the U.S. today," Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said in a statement earlier Sunday.

"While more is on the way, our hope is that this progress gives concerned parents a little more comfort to know we are committed to doing all we can to support them during this time," he added.

"Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it," President Biden tweeted alongside photos of the baby formula cargo, which he noted weighed over 70,000 pounds.

