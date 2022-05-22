Fetterman discharged from hospital following stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who last week won Pennsylania's Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, he wrote in a statement Sunday.

Why it matters: Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the primary, which he won while hospitalized. He underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted on the day of the election.

What they're saying: “After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family,” Fetterman wrote.