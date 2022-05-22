7 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Fetterman discharged from hospital following stroke
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who last week won Pennsylania's Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, he wrote in a statement Sunday.
Why it matters: Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the primary, which he won while hospitalized. He underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted on the day of the election.
What they're saying: “After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family,” Fetterman wrote.
- “I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue,” he added.