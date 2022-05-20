The Trevor Bauer case looms over MLB and NFL

Trevor Bauer's arbitration hearing regarding his unprecedented two-year suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy begins Monday.

Why it matters: The outcome will be seismic for MLB and Bauer's career and could impact the NFL as it continues navigating the Deshaun Watson saga.

Catch up quick: Bauer last pitched on June 28, 2021. Sexual assault allegations against him surfaced two days later and MLB promptly placed him on paid administrative leave.

Bauer's accuser alleged that he assaulted her during two consensual sexual encounters. He doesn't deny the encounters but argues his accuser explicitly requested via text that he choke and slap her.

Another report surfaced in August 2021 regarding a different woman who'd previously leveled similar accusations against Bauer. As MLB's investigation continued, the league repeatedly extended Bauer's paid leave.

Three weeks ago, MLB finally announced its decision: a 324-game suspension without pay (two seasons), the longest ever under the league's seven-year-old domestic violence policy. That same day, a third woman came forward.

Bauer, who has denied any wrongdoing and stands to lose roughly $60 million, appealed the punishment, becoming the first player to do so under the policy. Now an arbitrator will determine if his punishment stands or will be reduced.

The big picture: The outcome of Bauer's arbitration could inform how the NFL handles Watson's punishment in the wake of a similar scandal. Both athletes were accused of sexual assault by multiple women but never charged criminally.

The bottom line: MLB's domestic violence policy was widely viewed as a response to the NFL's Ray Rice incident. Seven years later, it may be the NFL following MLB's lead.