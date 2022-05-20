American investors keep scoring European soccer teams

American investors are beginning to dominate European soccer in a way that American players never have.

Driving the news: A majority of the English Premier League's top 20 teams will have U.S. owners, once Todd Boehly's purchase of Chelsea F.C. goes through.

And it will close, through despite some British media drama about loan repayment to Russian oligarch and current owner Roman Abramovich.

More:

RedBird Capital Partners reportedly is nearing a deal for AC Milan, besting Bahrain-domiciled Investcorp. That would be a wash, since the team is currently owned by Elliott Management.

Sixth Street Partners yesterday agreed to invest $380 million into Real Madrid for a 30% stake in future stadium revenue (minus season ticket sales).

Last year, Oaktree Capital bought a 31% stake in Inter Milan, Area Management bought a 34% stake in La Liga's Atlético and 777 Partners bought Serie A club Genoa.

Plus, let’s not forget actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying Wrexham A.F.C. Okay, Reynolds is Canadian, but still...

Be smart: This is about low barriers to entry, particularly as compared to North American sports leagues.

The NFL and Major League Baseball frown on institutional (i.e., PE fund) ownership of teams, while the NHL is a bit more amenable and the NBA just recently opened its arms.

Owners also are a bit pickier about who they let into the club, whereas European soccer has turned a blind eye to most everything other than the purchase price.

The bottom line: So far, there's been very little blowback from supporters or governments (speculation that the U.K. would seek to block a non-British buyer of Chelsea, for example, was unfounded).