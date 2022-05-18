Zelensky alludes to Charlie Chaplin, "Apocalypse Now" in Cannes speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to Charlie Chaplin's "The Great Dictator" and Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" in a virtual address at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday, as he urged cinema "not to be silent" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: In speeches before various governments and bodies, Zelensky has made a point of tailoring his words to the particular audience.

The Ukrainian president referenced Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and Marin Luther King Jr. when speaking before the U.S. Congress and he brought up Winston Churchill while addressing the U.K. Parliament, a recent Forbes column noted.

Driving the news: The Ukrainian president referenced and quoted Chaplin's "The Great Dictator," a satire about Nazism and Adolf Hitler that premiered prior to America's entrance into World War II.