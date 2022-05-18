U.S. gun manufacturing triples since 2000

Legal gun manufacturing in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2000, according to a new federal tally of gun commerce released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday.

Why it matters: A mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 dead has again reignited the debate around guns and how to regulate them in the U.S.

By the numbers: Licensed gun manufacturers built around 11.3 million firearms in 2020, a roughly 187% increase over the amount produced in 2000.

In 2000, around 1,400 firearms were produced for every 100,000 people in the U.S., and that balloon to more than 3,400 by 2020. The U.S. population increased 18% over those two decades.

At no point since 2011 has there been a year in which fewer than around 6.7 million firearms were manufactured for domestic consumption.

Rifles were the most commonly produced firearm between 2000 and 2009.

Since then, except in 2015, pistols have become by far the most-manufactured type of gun in the country.

In 2020, 5.5 million handguns were built, constituting 50% of all firearms produced that year.

The ATF said police collected 19,344 privately produced and untraceable "ghost guns" in 2021.

It said that more than 25,000 such guns were used in crimes and recovered by law enforcement officials between 2016 and 2020, a dramatic rise and an indication that they are becoming more prevalent in the country.

The big picture: Gun manufacturing has increased alongside U.S. exports of firearms, gun sales and the country's firearm homicide and suicides rates, according to a Centers for Disease and Prevention report published last week.

Gun-related homicides dramatically spiked in 2020, as did gun sales, though those were not necessarily causally related, according to a 2021 report from the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis.

Firearm-related injuries, like homicide and suicide, surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in 2020.

