Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting manslaughter in former officer Derek Chauvin's killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Why it matters: As part of his plea deal, Lane agreed to a sentence of three years that will be served concurrently with his federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, though that sentence has yet to be issued.

The Hennepin County District Court also dropped a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Lane's guilty plea comes a week before the two-year anniversary of Floyd's murder, which set off nationwide protests against police brutality.

What they're saying: "Today my thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Wednesday. "Nothing will bring Floyd back. He should still be with us today."

"I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death. His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation," Ellison, who is prosecuting the case, added.

"While accountability is not justice, this is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice."

What's next: The two other officers who were at the scene that day, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, are still set to stand trial on criminal charges next month.