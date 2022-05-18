Bo Hines fended off a host of challengers to win the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 13th congressional district on Tuesday, per the AP.

Why it matters: The 26-year-old former college football player scored former President Trump's endorsement shortly after he announced his candidacy in February, and his victory helps to cement Trump's reputation as the GOP's kingmaker.

Catch up quick: Hines' young age and meteoric political rise has garnered comparisons to fellow North Carolinian Rep. Madison Cawthorn — who has faced a share of controversies this year — but Hines told Axios earlier this month that the two are "nothing alike."

Cawthorn was defeated in his own primary on Tuesday, losing to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

The big picture: The race to replace Rep. Ted Budd, who won the GOP nomination for Senate, will be closely watched as the district is one of the most competitive in North Carolina.

What's next: Hines will face Democratic nominee state Sen. Wiley Nickel in November.