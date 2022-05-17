Schumer: Fox News must stop "reckless amplification" of replacement theory
Fox News executives must "immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called 'great replacement' theory" on the network's broadcasts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter published by the New York Times on Tuesday.
Driving the news: Schumer's letter comes after a mass shooting in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people.
- The suspect, an 18-year-old white man, allegedly authored a 180-page screed that laid out plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the so-called "great replacement" theory.
What they're saying: "For years, these types of beliefs have existed at the fringes of American life," Schumer wrote in the letter, addressed to Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch and other Fox News executives.
- "However, this pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors."
- Schumer cited a recent AP poll which found that Fox News viewers are three times more likely to believe in the great replacement theory than viewers of other networks.
Worth noting: Asked during a press gaggle Tuesday why the Biden administration had not called out members of the Republican party and media who have amplified replacement theory, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said those people "know who they are and they should be ashamed of themselves."
- "But I'm not going to give them ... or their noxious ideas they're pushing, the attention that they desperately want," she added.
The bottom line: "I urge you to take into consideration the very real impacts of the dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on your network on a nightly basis," Schumer wrote."
- "I implore you to immediately cease all dissemination of false white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theories on your network."