25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer: Fox News must stop "reckless amplification" of replacement theory

Ivana Saric
Chuck Schumer
Chuck Scumer. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fox News executives must "immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called 'great replacement' theory" on the network's broadcasts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter published by the New York Times on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Schumer's letter comes after a mass shooting in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people.

  • The suspect, an 18-year-old white man, allegedly authored a 180-page screed that laid out plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the so-called "great replacement" theory.

What they're saying: "For years, these types of beliefs have existed at the fringes of American life," Schumer wrote in the letter, addressed to Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch and other Fox News executives.

  • "However, this pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors."
  • Schumer cited a recent AP poll which found that Fox News viewers are three times more likely to believe in the great replacement theory than viewers of other networks.

Worth noting: Asked during a press gaggle Tuesday why the Biden administration had not called out members of the Republican party and media who have amplified replacement theory, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said those people "know who they are and they should be ashamed of themselves."

  • "But I'm not going to give them ... or their noxious ideas they're pushing, the attention that they desperately want," she added.

The bottom line: "I urge you to take into consideration the very real impacts of the dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on your network on a nightly basis," Schumer wrote."

  • "I implore you to immediately cease all dissemination of false white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theories on your network."
