Retail sales jump as prices soar at fastest pace in 40 years

Consumers continued to spend in April, with retail sales jumping 0.9% from the prior month, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Shoppers aren't pulling back on spending even as prices soar at the fastest pace in 40 years. This is a good sign for the American economy amid fears of a coming recession as inflation rages.

Retail sales rose 8.2% from a year ago, a period when inflation jumped by 8.3%.

Stripping out spending on gasoline, retail sales were even stronger, rising 1.3% from the prior month.

The bottom line: Economists are keeping a close eye on consumer spending for signs of how they are grappling with soaring prices. So far, activity remains robust.

What to watch: Walmart, the nation's biggest retailer, says it sees some signs that cash-strapped consumers are adjusting their behavior because of higher prices.