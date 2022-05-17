13 hours ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Biden visits Buffalo following deadly mass shooting
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday in the wake of this weekend's deadly mass shooting that killed 10 people.
Driving the news: Upon arrival, the president and first lady visited a makeshift memorial at the grocery store where the racially motivated shooting took place.
- They will also meet privately with the families of the shooting victims as well as first responders, per White House pool reports.
- Joining the Bidens on the trip are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).