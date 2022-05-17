In photos: Biden visits Buffalo following deadly mass shooting

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday in the wake of this weekend's deadly mass shooting that killed 10 people.

Driving the news: Upon arrival, the president and first lady visited a makeshift memorial at the grocery store where the racially motivated shooting took place.

They will also meet privately with the families of the shooting victims as well as first responders, per White House pool reports.

Joining the Bidens on the trip are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

In photos:

Joe Biden and Jill Biden look on as Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand arrive to place flowers at a memorial near Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and Jill Biden visit a memorial at Tops Friendly Market on May 17. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jill Biden places flowers at a memorial across the street from the Tops Friendly Market. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images